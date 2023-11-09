HamberMenu
Unaccounted cash seized from the Labour Department office

November 09, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Unaccounted cash totalling ₹76,220 was seized from the Labour Department Office at Tiruvarur on Thursday by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. According to sources, the raid was conducted by the DVAC personnel based on information received by them regarding the ‘collection of money’ at the office in view of Deepavali festival. The amount was seized from Vasanthakumar, assistant commissioner (Enforcement), Tiruvarur District Labour Department Office, and a case has been booked, sources said.

