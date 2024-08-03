ADVERTISEMENT

Unaccounted cash seized from Pattukottai Municipal office staff and a contractor

Published - August 03, 2024 07:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) personnel, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nandagopal, seized unaccounted cash totalling ₹6.54 lakh during a surprise check at the Pattukottai Municipality on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, the DVAC raid commenced at the municipal office around 8 p.m. on Friday and went on for nearly 10 hours. The operation was conducted based on complaints that officials were demanding bribe to clear building approvals and other applications/tenders at Pattukottai Municipality.

During the raid, the Municipal Commissioner’s car driver Venkatesan was seen throwing a bundle out of the premises. The bundle was seized by the officials and it contained ₹8,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, Venkatesan told the inspecting team that Municipal Commissioner Kumaran handed over a bag as soon as the vigilance team entered the office premises and he had kept it in the official vehicle of the Commissioner. When the bag was seized and searched, it contained ₹5 lakh, the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, a team that interrogated the contractors waiting at the office to get their tenders/petitions/applications “processed” by the officials, had seized “unaccounted money” of ₹66,000 from a contractor.

Another sum of ₹80,000 was seized from Assistant Engineer Manoharan during the raid, culminating at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

All the four persons, including the contractor, were booked and the confiscated amount was kept in a court at Kumbakonam, the sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US