Unaccounted cash seized from Pattukottai Municipal office staff and a contractor

A team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) personnel, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nandagopal, seized unaccounted cash totalling ₹6.54 lakh during a surprise check at the Pattukottai Municipality on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, the DVAC raid commenced at the municipal office around 8 p.m. on Friday and went on for nearly 10 hours. The operation was conducted based on complaints that officials were demanding bribe to clear building approvals and other applications/tenders at Pattukottai Municipality.

During the raid, the Municipal Commissioner’s car driver Venkatesan was seen throwing a bundle out of the premises. The bundle was seized by the officials and it contained ₹8,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, Venkatesan told the inspecting team that Municipal Commissioner Kumaran handed over a bag as soon as the vigilance team entered the office premises and he had kept it in the official vehicle of the Commissioner. When the bag was seized and searched, it contained ₹5 lakh, the sources said.

Meanwhile, a team that interrogated the contractors waiting at the office to get their tenders/petitions/applications “processed” by the officials, had seized “unaccounted money” of ₹66,000 from a contractor.

Another sum of ₹80,000 was seized from Assistant Engineer Manoharan during the raid, culminating at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

All the four persons, including the contractor, were booked and the confiscated amount was kept in a court at Kumbakonam, the sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.