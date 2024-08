The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption personnel seized ₹1.40 lakh in cash from the District Commercial Taxes Office, Tiruvarur, on Thursday. According to sources, a team of DVAC personnel, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Poorani, conducted a surprise check at the Commercial Taxes office on Durgalaya Road, Tiruvarur, and seized the cash. The Commercial Taxes office staff were being questioned by the DVAC personnel, the sources added.

