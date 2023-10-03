ADVERTISEMENT

UltraTech Cement improves facilities at Ariyalur school

October 03, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Reddipalayam Cement Works, an integrated cement manufacturing unit of UltraTech Cement in Ariyalur district, has provided foldable and detachable study tables and lightweight school bags to about 50 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, situated near the unit.

 The unit has also constructed two concrete water tanks, a platform, and a shed at the ground level to improve their residential facilities and enable the girls to wash and dry their clothes easily. The students were earlier drying their clothes in the classrooms. The facilities have been executed under the Corporation Social Responsibility initiative of the unit, according to a press release.

