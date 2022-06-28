Ultimatum to contractors to complete UGD works before December

Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Tuesday warned contractors that stern action would be taken against them if they failed to complete the Phase-II and Phase-III underground drainage (UGD) works before December.

Replying to a volley of questions raised by members of various parties, including the DMK and the Congress, at a meeting of the Tiruchi Corporation council held here, Mr. Anbazhagan said he concurred with the views of members that the UGD works should have made better progress than the current pace. The project progressed at a snail’s pace during the AIADMK rule when there were no elected representatives. Lack of effective mechanism to monitor the progress of works was the main reason for the delay.

The pandemic-related lockdowns and long spells of seasonal rain had also contributed to the delay. It was only after the DMK won the Tiruchi Corporation elections that the works began to gather pace. He held a number of meetings with the contractors and the progress of works even after the continuous review was not satisfactory. It had been noticed that the company which was executing the Phase-III UGD project in the city too failed to execute the works as per the time frame. People faced severe hardship due to the delay in completing the work. The contractors had been asked to complete the projects by December. Otherwise, the Corporation would not hesitate to cancel the contracts, he added.

Initiating the discussion, V. Leela, a DMK councillor representing ward 49, said the distribution of water supply had been hit for several days due to the UGD works in Sethurama Pillai Colony, Hanifa Colony, Ulaganathapuram and other areas. The residents found it difficult to drive on the roads dug up for UGD works.

S. Kavitha of DMK representing ward 58, said more than 10 months had passed since work orders had been issued to relay roads in her ward. It was unfair to delay the works on streets where UGD works were completed.

Taking strong exception to the chaotic and slow progress of UGD works, T. Muthuselvam of ward 57 said the Corporation should come out with a white paper on the progress of works. The efforts taken by the Corporation to expedite the works had not produced expected results. The contractors should be taken to task so as complete the works as early as possible.

K. Suresh of the CPI representing ward 23 said that hundreds of devotees were expected to attend the kumbabishekam of Vekkaliamman Temple on July 6. The condition of Puthur-Woraiyur Road and Palayam Bazaar Road, which were in the worst condition. should be made motorable before the temple consecration. Works should be expedited on busy roads.

Intervening in the discussion, Mr. Anbazhagan said priority was being accorded to completion of all works on roads plied by buses including West Boulevard Road.

S. Sujatha of the Congress representing ward 31 said the infrastructure in primary health centres had not been utilised well due to shortage of doctors. Sufficient doctors and paramedical staff members should be posted.