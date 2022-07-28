Ula Rail to run special train from Madurai to Shirdi via Tiruchi

July 28, 2022 16:09 IST

Ula Rail, a public-private partnership between the Indian Railways and Travel Times, will run a special train from Madurai to Shirdi via Tiruchi and Chennai on August 21. The destinations covered during the nine-day itinerary will be Shirdi - Pandaripur-Mantralayam-Hyderabad- Shani Singanapur- Triambakeshwar - Panchavati - Statue of Equality (Ramanujam).

Public can book through www.ularail.com or contact 73058-58585. The salient features of the Ula Rail would be 3AC and sleeper coaches, two pantry cars, tour managers, CCTV cameras and PA systems on board. Flexible rates on Ula Rail are designed based on the coach type, meal plan, accommodation type and choice of transportation. Ula Rail was launched on July 4 at Chennai, a press release said.

