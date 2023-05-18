May 18, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Completion of underground drainage works in Tiruchi is likely to be delayed by a few more months.

With the aim of extending underground drainage coverage in the city, the Tiruchi Corporation began the Phase-II UGD project in 2018. Within a year of launching the construction work, the civic body got approval for the Phase-III work. The Corporation divided Phase II into three packages to facilitate the early completion of works. It employed four contractors for executing the Phase-II and Phase-III UGD projects. While the Phase-II project is being implemented at an estimate of ₹344 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUIT), the Phase-III is being implemented at an estimate of ₹366 crore.

The companies that bagged the contracts were asked to complete the works within two years from the date of issuance of work order. As per the deadline given in the work orders, the contractors should have completed their respective projects well before 2022. But none of them completed the project within the stipulated period.

The progress of the works, which was going at a snail’s pace in the initial stages, picked up pace after the election of new councillors to the Tiruchi Corporation. Mayor M. Anbazhagan and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan held several rounds of discussion with the contractors to expedite the works.

Mr. Anbazhagan had stated that all UGD works would be over by May or June 2023. But going by the present pace of works, it was unlikely to be completed within June.

As of Thursday, 70% to 75% of works were said to have been completed.

According to official sources, out of the 849 km length of roads, UGD works along about 630 km have been completed. About 220 km length of UGD works was yet to be completed. Works in most of the interior parts were claimed to have been completed. The Corporation has now shifted its focus to carrying out UGD works on major roads. Bharathidasan Road, Sashtri Road, Melapudur Main Road, Bheema Main Road and some of the important roads in Cantonment are among the roads, where the UGD works have been undertaken. Similarly, UGD works were yet to commence in some of the wards in Bheema Nagar, Marsinghpettai and Melapudur.

When contacted Mr. Anbazhagan said that UGD works would be carried out in an expeditious manner on prominent main roads. “Works will go on round the clock basis. It might take a few more weeks from the targetted period,” he said.