UGD works hit roadblock on narrow commercial streets and lanes

September 26, 2023 - TIRUCHI

Execution of the underground drainage (UGD) scheme on narrow lanes and bylanes of commercial streets situated along Big Bazaar Street in Tiruchi has hit a roadblock.

Tiruchi Corporation, which is implementing Phase-II and Phase-III of the UGD project in different parts of the city, has focused its attention on laying underground sewer pipes, construction of chambers and other works in key commercial areas. Though the civic body has made significant progress on main roads such as Big Bazaar Street, Theradikadai Street and Chinnakadai Street, it is said it has made little progress in narrow streets.

There are about 1,800 underground connections in residential areas along Big Bazaar Street from the arch of Gandhi Market to Singarathoppu. The UGD system came into existence when the erstwhile Tiruchi Municipality built it about 50 years ago. Since the existing system is facing strain at various points due to excessive pressure and age factors, the Corporation included several areas along Big Bazaar Street to rebuild the underground sewer system. However, it has become a tough task to carry out UGD works due to the narrow nature of the streets.

Areas such as Sandhukadai, Peria Kammala Street, Chinnachetti Street, Big Sourashtra Street, Mannar Pillai Street, Rani Street, Kallukarai Street, Malayakara Street, Nadu Gujili Street, Dakkar Sandhu, Chinna Sourashtra Street, Allimal Street and Laskar Street are narrow. Several of them are lanes and bylanes. They are not designed to accommodate four-wheelers.

Due to space crunch, residents having cars prefer to park their vehicles in faraway places. They commute mostly with two-wheelers. For executing UGD works, the contractors have engaged earthmovers. However, it is said they cannot be operated in most areas. While the works have been completed on main roads such as Peria Kammala Street, Manimandapa Salai and Big Bazaar Street, the contractors are said to have expressed their inability to carry out on narrow streets, lanes and bylanes.

“The nature of the lanes and bylanes does not allow the UGD works. The contractors refuse to take up work except on broad lanes and streets. We do not know how to move forward. The issue has been taken to the notice of Corporation officials. I have urged them to find a suitable solution,” says LIC K. Sankar, Councillor, Ward 20.

