June 09, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents of Thennur, Thillai Nagar and its surrounding areas have expressed concern about the heavy traffic congestion they face because of the ongoing underground drainage works and subsequent traffic diversion on Shastri Road.

Utilising the funds under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme and Smart Cities Mission, the civic body has been implementing underground drainage works in the city in a phased manner since 2018. The second and third phases of works have been implemented at a cost of ₹ 344 crore and ₹ 336 crore, respectively and steps are under way to start the fourth phase. In April, the civic body took up UGD works on Shastri Road, which is one of the arterial roads in the city.

The ongoing works increased the traffic congestion in Thillai Nagar, Thennur and its surrounding areas and led the residents and commuters to suffer. Currently, the UGD works are ongoing near the Thennur bridge and movement of vehicles has been stopped on one side of the Shastri Road.

T. S. Sekaran, a resident of Thennur, said vehicles plying from Anna Nagar Main Road towards Salai Road have to ply towards the west through a narrow passage near the Thennur bridge which creates traffic snarls in the area as the narrow passage was not suitable for the movement of heavy vehicles and four-wheelers.

Further, commuters have to go through Thillai Nagar Main Road to reach Salai Road. Reckless parking in Thillai Nagar also leaves motorists to struggle to navigate through the road which further inflates the traffic woes.

When contacted, B. Joseph Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said steps would be taken to place sign boards indicating the ongoing works and a part of the traffic would be diverted near the Ukkirakaliyamman Temple.

Makeshift arrangements are under way on Thillai Nagar Main Road to regulate the traffic flow and barricades have been placed in the middle of the road to ensure seamless movement of vehicles. He also said the traffic police department would appeal to the civic body to expedite the ongoing works by making it round the clock to complete them at the earliest.