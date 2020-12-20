‘UGD work in monsoon not smart’

Residents of Ramalinga Nagar in Woraiyur lament that they have been subjected to enormous inconvenience due to the ongoing Underground Drainage System (UGD) work, citing damages caused to pipelines and contamination of drinking water.

Early December, the civic body began work on Ramalinga Nagar First Main Road. The workers dug up large pits along the road for drainage chambers. Since December 16, there is no space even for a two-wheeler to pass, especially on the far end of the road, residents point out.

“We have been forced to take a longer route, through Amman Nagar, where the roads are even worse,” a resident said.

What is more, it has no street lights and is ridden with potholes and trenches.

The residents wonder why the civic body undertakes such works during the peak of monsoon. “What did they do during the summer months? I have friends in areas where the UGD work has been left incomplete for over a year,” said P. Muthu, a resident.

The workers say the work will be completed during the coming summer and this has caused further anxiety among locals. “They say they will give connection in the summer as rain has filled the pits. Did they not know this before they dug up our roads?” Mr. Muthu asked.

Adding to their woes, the workers have damaged the corporation water pipeline, causing contamination. Black-coloured water flowed from the taps on Saturday morning, they claim.

“For the next month or so, we will have to buy drinking water despite having a water purifier. How can these kind of inconveniences caused to the public help in making Tiruchi a smart city?” another resident asked.