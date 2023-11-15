UGD projects in Tiruchi likely to be over by March

November 15, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Phase-II and Phase-III of underground drainage (UGD) works, being undertaken in Tiruchi, are likely to miss the deadline for completion yet again.

While the Phase-II project was started in 2018, the Tiruchi Corporation began the Phase-III works in July 2020. Both the projects were started when AIADMK was in power and no elected council was present then. In order to expedite the works, the Phase-II project was split into three packages and many contractors were engaged in implementing the works. The implementation of the Phase-III project was awarded to Larson and Toubro. The estimate of the Phase-II project stands at ₹344 crore, and Phase-III is ₹312 crore.

Though COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the works in the initial stages, the works gained momentum in early 2022. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru stepped in and directed the contractors to expedite the works. Mayor M. Anbazhagan and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan also held frequent meetings to review the progress of works.

The projects, which are being implemented under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), were supposed to be completed by March this year. The Corporation also took a number of steps to meet the deadline. However, it could not complete the work. The civic body subsequently revised the target to June this year. But it could complete only 75% of the work then. Considering the ground situation, the Corporation sought AMRUT to grant one more year of extension to complete the projects. Though the AMRUT subsequently extended it to next March, the civic body worked on a December deadline.

However, the projects are likely to stretch beyond December. According to official sources, UGD works for a length of three more km are pending. In Phase-II project, works for a length of 39 km are still pending. Works are under way in Bheema Nagar, Reynolds Road, Benwells Road, Karumandapam, K.K. Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur, Sundar Nagar and LIC Colony.

A Corporation official said efforts were made to complete the projects by December. But some fine-tuning works have to be undertaken. Trial runs must be carried out to test the efficacy of the system before commissioning. As per the revised deadline, the Corporation has time till next March to complete the projects. Both Phase-I and Phase-II projects would certainly be completed well before March.