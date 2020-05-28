UGD project for Ariyalur sanctioned

Ariyalur

28 May 2020 22:11 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday, through video conference, inaugurated the underground drainage project for Ariyalur town.

The Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board (TWAD) has executed the project at a cost of ₹30.95 crore.

After the inauguration, Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran and Collector D. Rathna visited parts of the town to understand the functioning of the scheme.

Mr. Rajendran said that it had been decided to connect all households in Ariyalur town under the underground drainage project. Sewage from households, public toilets and sanitary complexes would be pumped to Parpanacherri near Keezhapazhur, where a treatment plant has been constructed.

The treated water would be used for cultivation and social forestry.

Earlier, Chief Minister also declared open a multi-storeyed housing complex constructed by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board at Kurumanchavadi at a cost of ₹23.43 crore.

As many as 288 tenements have been constructed under the project. Each tenement has 400 square feet built up area. It has a bedroom, a hall, a bathroom and a kitchen.

Karur

The Chief Minister also declared open three road overbridges in Karur district. Two bridges have come up at Sevappur on Palaviduthu-Kadavur-Ayyalur road and at Thoppampatti on Vairamadai-Thoppampatti-Kuppam road. The third bridge has been constructed at Kadavur. They have been constructed at a cost of ₹4.07 crore.