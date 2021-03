UGD pipeline bursts near Collector Office Road

Sewage water spurts out at Periamilaguparai in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: C. Jaishankar

Tiruchi

01 March 2021 09:59 IST

This the third such incident in the recent past

A burst in an underground drainage line has caused extensive spillage of sewage near the Collector Office Road at Periamilaguparai on Sunday.

The burst occurred in the morning hours leading to flow of dirty water on the road. Motorists had to drive through safely to avoid the spillage.

A bad smell emanating from the spot also troubled passers by.

Advertising

Advertising

On information, a team from the Tiruchi Corporation rushed to the spot and brought the spillage under control.

A major burst on an underground main on Old Post Office Road at Bheema Nagar about three weeks ago had caused an overflow of sewage water on roads and in residential areas.

A few days ago, there was a spillage from a pipe on Sivaprakasam Road in Anna Nagar.

This too warranted the attention of the Corporation.