UGC guidelines bring relief for teachers, students

The UGC guidelines on examination and academic calendar in view of COVID - 19 pandemic have brought immense relief to college heads who, in the last few weeks, had no clear idea on the way forward.

On their part, the affiliating State universities were looking for clear-cut guidelines from the UGC for taking decisions on examinations, admissions, and online teaching-learning.

Though the UGC has said the guidelines are advisory in nature, the State universities, in all likelihood, will toe a common line advocated by the Higher Education Department, sources said.

One of the recommendations is that grading of intermediate semester students could be carried out based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In States where the COVID-19 situation has normalised, the exams could be conducted during July.

Teachers expect the Higher Education Department to take cognisance of the reality that colleges have not completed one or two units for every paper, and that the internal exam could be conducted only after completion of the portions.

Teachers say that despite their best efforts they could not engage the students online during the lockdown period for completion of the remaining portions due to poor internet connectivity in rural parts.

The best option in the prevailing circumstance will be to consider the internal marks of the previous semester for the current session and conducting the semester exam right away after completing the portions in ‘chalk and talk’ mode.

This is the only way by which the semester exams could be conducted for students in terminal year during July, a teacher of a city college said.

But, the main challenge will be in following the social distancing norms. While social distancing requirement could be complied with in exam halls, it is simply impossible in teaching-learning environment, he pointed out.

It is for this reason that the teachers say the UGC’s recommendation for start of the next academic year from August 1 for second and third year students and from September 1 for fresh batch students deserves praise.

“We earnestly hope that the COVID-19 pandemic would ebb out by then,” a principal of a rural college said.