UGC advisory on COVID-19: Tiruchi colleges struggle to implement rules on campus

In the wake of the advisory issued earlier this month by University Grants Commission (UGC) on measures to be taken for preventing COVID-19, colleges here are seemingly in the thick of creating awareness about the dreaded disease among teachers and students, but are unable to figure out how to avoid large gatherings on campus.

For it is during February-March that the colleges usually rush through several events that include graduation day ceremony, seminars, workshops, conferences, sports day, annual day, hostel day and other such programmes. There are difficulties in cancelling these events as a lot of planning had already been made.

The college heads are in a fix since it was now too late to re-schedule travel arrangements of the chief guests and delegates from other parts of the country. Also, there is no certainty that the programmes could be conducted any time soon.

Since the academic events are being organised with funding from central and state agencies, the institutions are in an unenviable position of completing the programmes and send the fund-utilisation report to the agencies. Else, the institutions will have to go through the ignominy of returning the funds to the agencies. The college heads are concerned about returning of funds as they fear it will dent the image of the institutions.

“We are doing our best to limit the extent of gatherings for the events that had been planned much earlier. Permission is being declined for planning any new event,” R. Sundararaman, principal, National College, said.

Nevertheless, the awareness message is being conveyed effectively, Prof. Sundararaman said.

In deference to separate communications issued by the Higher Education Department and Bharathidasan University, Jamal Mohamed College deputed a team of teachers of Zoology Department to attend a meeting addressed by the Department of Preventive Medicine and Health. “The team was actively involved in spreading awareness about hygeine among students and general public,” principal S. Ismail Mohideen said.

The team led by M. Meeramaideen, Assistant Professor, has been conducting awareness programme in the college and institutions in the surroundings with support from Nal ullangal Trust run by the college alumni members.

As a follow-up, those with mild to severe respiratory illness and symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath are identified and provided prompt treatment.

Nevertheless, in general, there is still an element of fear among students and teachers about the possibility to contract the disease in institutions since the prevailing campus environment is, as such, not conducive for adherence to hand hygiene.

In the reference made to hand hygiene, the UGC advisory states that hands must be washed frequently and thoroughly with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand sanitiser, even when the hands are visibly clean.

Leave alone wash basins, the inadequacy of water for use in toilets and lavatories was a permanent problem that simply cannot be overcome, some students point out.