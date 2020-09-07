UG final semester exams at short notice unsettles students already enrolled in post-graduation

TIRUCHI

07 September 2020 17:00 IST

Students say the gap of just a few days is simply not enough to sit for the final semester examinations

Students admitted into post graduate programmes, even before conduct of the final year UG exams based on their performances till the fifth semester, have their fingers crossed after the Supreme Court endorsing University Grants Commission's stand that candidates cannot be promoted without conducting the final year exams.

Advertising

Advertising

State universities in Tamil Nadu have already instructed affiliated colleges to get ready for conducting the final semester exam between September 15 and 30. Apart from the question of personal safety at the time of the pandemic, students say the gap of just a few days is simply not enough to sit for the final semester examinations.

Also, neither the colleges nor the universities are able to decide on the methodology of conducting the examination. Safety is bound to take a backseat if the colleges are compelled to conduct exams at college premises, college heads admit. Colleges are also not yet inclined to open the hostels, they add.

If the examination is planned to be conducted online, even teachers are not in a state of readiness to prepare the question papers in the MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) mode, a senior professor of Bharathidasan University observed.

Teachers and the college administrations have not been on the same page on the issue of PG admissions. The college managements, without any official sanction from either the UGC or the State government, went ahead with carrying out PG admissions, and, not to be left behind, even the university departments followed suit, the teachers say.

“Who gave the colleges the approval to conduct the PG admissions? There are instances of very many bright students being left out of the PG admissions because of the hush-hush conduct of the process. What the colleges have done is totally unfair for this section of students," a teacher of a leading arts and science college in the city said.

According to college principals, the conduct of PG admissions was well-intended. "The idea was to ensure that the first-semester for the PG students is not completed in a rough-shod manner in the event of an indefinite delay in the start of the admission process. However, there was still scope for UG students who had been left out of the process to fare well in the final semester and apply subsequently for PG admissions," a principal said.