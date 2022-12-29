Udhayanidhi will prove critics wrong as Minister, asserts Stalin

December 29, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

:

Defending the induction of his son Udhayanidhi Stalin into the State Cabinet, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin asserted on Thursday that the former would prove critics wrong through his actions.

Referring to the criticisms over Mr. Udhayanidhi, MLA of Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, being made a Minister, Mr. Stalin said it was only bound to happen.

“A similar situation arose when Mr. Udhayanidhi became an MLA in 2021. However, he silenced the critics by working hard to fulfil people’s expectations,” he said, adding that Mr. Udhayanidhi had been allocated important portfolios including Special Programmes Implementation, Women Development and Poverty Alleviation to “raise the standards of living of the poor and marginalised sections”.

“I am certain that Mr. Udhayanidhi will work hard to fulfil the promises. As a Chief Minister, I expect him to rise up to the occasion,” Mr. Stalin said at a government function to present Manimekalai awards to the best performing members of self-help groups (SHGs) in Tiruchi.

SHGs development

Recalling his own role in the development of SHGs as a Minister and Deputy Chief Minister between 2006 and 2011, Mr. Stalin said Mr. Udhayanidhi had been given the responsibility of women’s development, for according a thrust to the uplift of SHGs across the State.

All their problems have now been set right, he said, adding that all possible steps would be taken to improve the functioning of SHGs.

Calling the ruling dispensation a “government for people’s welfare”, Mr. Stalin said his aim was to develop Tamil Nadu as a top-ranking State in all spheres of development.

It was already ahead in attracting huge investments. People from all walks of life, mainly the poor, women and the marginalised, should enjoy the benefits of the growth, he said. The Chief Minister announced on the occasion that an ‘Olympic Academy’ would be established in Tiruchi.

Apart from Mr. Udhayanidhi, Ministers K.N. Nehru, Thangam Thennarasu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and P. Moorthy; Secretary, Rural Development, P. Amudha; Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar; Mayor M. Anbazhagan; Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, R. Vaithinathan, and others spoke.