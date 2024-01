January 25, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udayanidhi Stalin on Thursday unveiled a statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at TVS Tollgate in the city through video conferencing.

The statue was installed as part of the centenary celebrations of Mr. Karunanidhi. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and a large number of DMK cadres took part in the function here.

