Udhayanidhi Stalin rearrested

Udayanidhi Stalin

Nagapattinam

22 November 2020 00:33 IST

Charged with violation of physical distancing regulations

DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested here for the second consecutive day on Saturday on the charge of violation of physical distancing regulations in view of the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Udhayanidhi, who stayed here overnight after being released by police at Thirukkuvalai, visited Akkarapettai fishing harbour on Saturday morning and ventured into the sea on a mechanised fishing boat.

He interacted with the fishermen and enquired whether they received assistances from the government properly.

Upon reaching the harbour after taking out a sortie, police detained Mr. Udhayanidhi and took him to a marriage hall.

Taking strong exception to his arrest, he told reporters that he received tremendous response from the people wherever he visited. The AIADMK could not stomach the growing popularity of the DMK. Hence, the ruling dispensation had misused the police machinery to disrupt the DMK’s public outreach programmes.

“Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on the pretext of COVID-19 review meetings, indulges in campaign. But we are prevented and the DMK men are booked,” Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

He added that the DMK would continue with its public outreach programme in spite of the misuse of the official machinery by the AIADMK.

Over 400 cadre and functionaries of the DMK resorted to demonstrations across nine different locations in Sivaganga district on Saturday.

Demanding the State government to release the DMK's youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, they shouted slogans against the AIADMK government. Cadre in Sivaganga Town, Tiruppuvanam, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Devakottai and Singampunari were detained.