August 29, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Minister for Youth Welfare, Sports Development and Special Programme Implementation Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inspected the Phoenix Kothari Footwear Park situated within the SIPCOT Industrial Park at Eraiyur in Perambalur district to get a first hand account of the pace of the construction of a modern footwear production unit that is currently under way.

Accompanied by Ministers and senior officials, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin spent nearly an hour inspecting the park and was given a detailed briefing by the Chairman of Phoenix Kothari Footwear Limited Rafiq Ahmed regarding the upcoming modern footwear production unit. Mr. Rafiq Ahmed explained to Mr. Udhayanidhi the pace of the construction of the unit and the time for its completion planned in November this year.

A power-point presentation was made by Mr. Rafiq Ahmed to Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin at the project site explaining the foreign firms from Taiwan, Korea and Vietnam which had planned to set up their component manufacturing units inside the footwear park for the footwear production unit; the revenue which the footwear park would generate for the State government and the huge employment opportunities it would create for the locals in Perambalur district.

Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin was also informed that it would be the first footwear cluster in the country with foreign footwear component manufacturing firms planning to establish their respective units inside the park. The raw material required for the manufacture of the footwear would be procured from within the park instead of being procured from outside India.

Nearly 60 % of the construction of the modern footwear production unit had been completed after the foundation for the Phoenix Kothari Footwear Park was laid by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in November 2022.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan, Darez Ahamed, Secretary, Special Programme Implementation Department, Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam and officials accompanied Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, an official release said.