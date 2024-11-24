Udhayanidhi reviews Nagore Dargah festival preparations

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewed preparations for the Kanduri festival in Nagore sargah scheduled to begin on December 2. The State government is funding a ₹2-crore renovation project at the dargah.

“The government has ensured comprehensive facilities, including drinking water, accommodation, parking, CCTV surveillance, and medical camps. Food safety officers have been deployed to monitor meals and strict action will be taken against autorickshaw drivers charging exorbitant fares. Additionally, 45 kg of sandalwood has been provided for the festival,” said Mr. Udhayanidhi while speaking with presspersons.

Earlier in Nagapattinam, Mr. Udhayanidhi distributed welfare benefits worth ₹80 lakh to 2,500 beneficiaries. The assistance, included fishing equipment for fisherfolk, sports kits for students, and support for farmers and sanitation workers. He emphasised the Dravidian model’s focus on addressing the specific needs of various communities, contrasting it with the Centre’s “one nation, one election, one policy” framework.

Addressing party cadres, Mr. Udhayanidhi highlighted key achievements under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s leadership, including the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme under which provides monthly financial support is extended to over one crore women, and the Puthumai Penn scheme, which supports higher education for girls.

Mr. Udhayanidhi called on cadres to continue communicating the DMK government’s welfare measures to the people and urged them to work towards achieving a decisive victory in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

