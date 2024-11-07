Udhayanidhi lays foundation stone for infrastructure development projects in Thanjavur district

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin laid foundation stone for two projects estimated at ₹28.26 crore in Thanjavur district on Thursday.

While the buildings were to come up at an estimated cost of ₹16.35 crore at the Government Arts and Science College, Thirukkattupalli, construction of compound wall and an indoor stadium were to be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹11.91 crore at the Government Rajah Serfoji College, Thanjavur.

The Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated 116 development works worth ₹31.48 crore executed by the Rural Development Department, construction of a high-level bridge and road at Thenampadugai, Kumbakonam, at a cost of ₹6.50 crore, seven projects executed by the PWD (Construction and Maintenance) wing at a cost of ₹4.11 crore, two projects worth ₹79 lakh by the Agriculture Marketing Department and additional building at a cost of ₹70 lakh at the Government College of Education, Orathanadu by the PWD (E and T), according to an official release.

