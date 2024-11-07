ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi lays foundation stone for infrastructure development projects in Thanjavur district

Published - November 07, 2024 06:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Buildings at the Government Arts and Science College, Thirukkattupalli, construction of compound wall and an indoor stadium at the Government Rajah Serfoji College, Thanjavur, are among the projects

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Thanjavur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin laid foundation stone for two projects estimated at ₹28.26 crore in Thanjavur district on Thursday.

While the buildings were to come up at an estimated cost of ₹16.35 crore at the Government Arts and Science College, Thirukkattupalli, construction of compound wall and an indoor stadium were to be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹11.91 crore at the Government Rajah Serfoji College, Thanjavur.

The Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated 116 development works worth ₹31.48 crore executed by the Rural Development Department, construction of a high-level bridge and road at Thenampadugai, Kumbakonam, at a cost of ₹6.50 crore, seven projects executed by the PWD (Construction and Maintenance) wing at a cost of ₹4.11 crore, two projects worth ₹79 lakh by the Agriculture Marketing Department and additional building at a cost of ₹70 lakh at the Government College of Education, Orathanadu by the PWD (E and T), according to an official release.

