Udhayanidhi inaugurates Smart Cities project works

March 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated new facilities at Annai Sathya Sports Stadium created under the Smart Cities Mission.

A walkers path for 1,200 metres with illumination for early morning and evening walkers was created on the stadium campus at a cost of ₹3 crore. A open skating arena, ball badminton court, restroom facilities and an arch at the stadium entrance were also created at a total cost of ₹2 crore through the Smart Cities Mission implemented by Thanjavur Corporation, according to an official release.

