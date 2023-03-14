HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Udhayanidhi inaugurates Smart Cities project works

March 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated new facilities at Annai Sathya Sports Stadium created under the Smart Cities Mission.

A walkers path for 1,200 metres with illumination for early morning and evening walkers was created on the stadium campus at a cost of ₹3 crore. A open skating arena, ball badminton court, restroom facilities and an arch at the stadium entrance were also created at a total cost of ₹2 crore through the Smart Cities Mission implemented by Thanjavur Corporation, according to an official release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.