Udhayanidhi inaugurates language lab in Mayiladuthurai

March 15, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated a language lab at Government Model Higher Secondary School at Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai district on Wednesday.

An official press release from the district administration said the language laboratory incorporates Artificial Intelligence-enabled facilities for students to improve their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills.

According to a School Education Department press note, the existing 6,029 language labs functioning in the Government Schools would be upgraded at a cost of ₹ 23 crore. The initiative would help 89,680 students from Classes 6 to 8 in Government Schools to excel in linguistic skills.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam, Commissioner of School Education K. Nanthakumar, and District Collector AP. Mahabharathi and MLAs were present.

Earlier, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin paid a visit to his ancestral home at Thirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam district and paid floral tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. It was his maiden visit to the home after being inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

