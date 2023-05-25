HamberMenu
Udhayanidhi asks officials to work in tandem

May 25, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare, Sports Development and Special Programme Implementation Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday called upon officials of all government departments in the district to work in a coordinated manner to ensure that welfare schemes of the government reached all eligible beneficiaries and helped in improving the livelihood of poorer sections of the society. 

Reviewing the implementation of various schemes being implemented by government departments in Pudukottai district, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, under the Dravidian model of governance, was implementing numerous people’s welfare schemes through various departments. He said the ‘Yennum Yezhuthum’ scheme aimed at improving the basic education of children was being implemented in an excellent manner in Pudukottai district. 

The review meeting held at the Collectorate was attended by Law Minister S. Regupathy, Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periyakaruppan, Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani, Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya, officials from various departments and local body representatives. Mr. Udhayanidhi distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹25. 67 crore to 3,391 beneficiaries on the occasion, an official release said. 

