Udayarapalayam weavers revive Tirubhuvanam’s heritage silk sari

Contractual handloom operators in Ariyalur district are creating the premium silk sari far from its native place

Published - July 06, 2024 06:13 pm IST - UDAYARPALAYAM

Nahla Nainar
A loom weaver at work at Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district.

A loom weaver at work at Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A weaver engaged in making silk sarees at Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district.

A weaver engaged in making silk sarees at Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tirubhuvanam, a temple town near Kumbakonam, Thanjavur district, has been known for its silk weaving industry since ancient times. Of late though, Tirubhuvanam’s famed silk saris are more likely to be sourced from handloom weavers working on contract in villages in nearby districts.

The Tirubhuvanam ‘pattu’ sari is distinguished by its use of silk yarn in both the warp and weft of the fabric, edged with borders made of gold ‘zari’, that gives a lustrous and soft texture to the drape. It is also known for its distinct visiri madippu, or fan folding style.

“Our sari is called Tirubhuvanam pattu even though we are weaving it in Udayarpalayam, Ariyalur district. Due to the native weavers in Tirubhuvanam migrating to other jobs, textile merchants reach out to artisans in other villages,” R. Jayapal told The Hindu.

Mr. Jayapal and his relatives run two handlooms and one power loom from a shed on Kaikala Nattar Street in Udayarpalayam. They are among the dwindling number of weavers in the region. “I joined the profession at the age of 15, and am in my 40s now. Besides Udayarapalayam, weavers in Sendurai and other small villages in Ariyalur district produce Tirubhuvanam saris these days,” he said.

He estimated that only around 100 looms were functional at present, a far cry from over 1,000 in its heyday.

“A weaver can make up to six saris in a week, and hope to earn around ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 in month out of contractual work. As our children get educated and find better-paying jobs in the cities, handloom weaving is dying out,” said Mr. Jayapal’s colleague M. Panneerselvam.

On Loom World, the online sales portal of Tamil Nadu Handloom Cooperatives, Tirubhuvanam silk saris fetch premium prices upwards of ₹14,000. The ground reality, however, shows a tradition struggling to survive.

“Earlier, two persons would weave a sari in tandem; one would work on just the body, while the other would do the zari border. Due to the labour shortage, weavers work on the body and border, which lengthens the time taken to produce a sari,” said Mr. Pannerselvam.

When contacted, a senior official of the Department of Handlooms and Textiles, Kumbakonam, said: “Most of the traditional weavers in Tirubhuvanam are senior citizens above the age of 60, and their heirs are not inclined to follow them in the family profession. We have taken note of the situation and are offering training programmes to induct young people into the craft.”

