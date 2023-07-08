Tyre stuck under train coach removed at Thanjavur station

July 08, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - TIRUCHI

A tyre of a scooter was found stuck beneath one of the coaches of the Ernakulam - Karaikal express when the train arrived at Thanjavur railway junction on Friday. The tyre was noticed by a carriage and wagon staff as the train was entering the station in the morning.

Railway sources said the tyre was found beneath the S-10 reserved coach close to the wheel. It was subsequently removed and the train left for Karaikal. It is not immediately known as to how and where the tyre got stuck beneath the coach, the sources added.