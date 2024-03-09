GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Typist in Tiruchi-based magazine ends life in office, editor arrested

March 09, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau

A typist, Rahmath Nisha, 27, working in a local magazine, ended her life in her office located on Williams Road in the city on Saturday, allegedly due to stressful work atmosphere.

The editor of the magazine, John David Raj, 43, was later arrested by Cantonment Police in connection with her death.

Police sources said the arrest was made following complaint given by Nisha’s father Ammuti Baba. Nisha was working in a local news magazine, named ‘Angusam’. On Friday night she called Mr. Ammuti Baba and said she had not been feeling well and experiencing stress. She ended her life shortly after the call.

John David was charged with abetment of suicide and remanded in judicial custody.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

