Typing institutes make the most of obsolete machines in Tiruchi

The typewriter, once a fixture of office rooms the world over, has retreated into obscurity after the introduction of computer-based word processing. However, in Tiruchi, as in many other places in Tamil Nadu, this now outmoded machine is helping innumerable people find a new way to employment in both government and private sectors.

“Typewriting is still a basic requirement for many jobs, even though the methodology has changed since computers came into the picture. We teach students the basics of typing on manual typewriters, and then retrain them for soft-touch computer keyboards. While manual typewriters are being used in government offices such as courtrooms, digital typing is a prerequisite for business process outsourcing (BPO) company jobs,” M. Sathish Kumar, proprietor of the M.R. Vidyalaya typing institute in Thuvakudi, told The Hindu.

Over 20 schools offer typing classes in the city, catering to a mixed clientele of job aspirants, school students, college-goers, homemakers and already employed people. The lockdown has been tough for these institutions, with losses of up to 10 months’ worth of classes.

“The admission numbers are picking up from June, as more students return to study full-time. Typing skills are mandatory for public service postings as most competitive government exams give bonus marks to candidates who have completed an English or Tamil typing certificate course. Banks, and some universities also require applicants to know typing. We hope to make up for the lost business slowly,” said S. Sampath Kumar, principal and co-owner of the 70-year-old Saraswathi Technical Institute in Puthur.

English typing is more popular than Tamil, but for many jobs these days, proficiency in both the languages has become necessary.

Mr. Sathish, who is a member of Tamil Nadu Typewriting Computer Institutes’ Association (TNTCIA), credits the State’s Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) with giving an impetus to typing. “The DOTE exams for typing attract candidates from outside the state as well, because of the rigorous training involved. Some of our students who have mastered typing have been able to land jobs even before attempting the formal exams,” he said.

Maintaining manual typewriters is a tough task, as the spare parts are increasingly hard to source. “I tend to get my spares from Delhi, but their cost has doubled since lockdown,” said Mr. Sampath, who uses 50 manual typewriters to coach 150 students.

Though there are three to four mechanics in Tiruchi who can repair the vintage equipment, their services are not cheap. “I have learned to do minor maintenance work myself, since it is feasible to get a mechanic over only when you have more than one typewriter for overhauling,” said Mr. Sathish. “A used typewriter can cost up to ₹40,000, and keeping it in working condition is essential for the centre to run,” he added.