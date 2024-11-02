ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths found dead near Gandharvakottai

Updated - November 02, 2024 06:37 pm IST - PUDUKKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two bodies were found in a forest area near Gandharvakottai in Pudukkottai district on Friday.

The names of the victims were given as A. Rajesh Kanna, 18, and S. Muruganandham, 26, both from Ariyanipatti village near Gandharvakottai. The two reportedly left their homes two days ago, telling their families that they were going hunting. When they did not return, family members and relatives launched a search for them.

Gandharvakottai police recovered the bodies of Rajesh Kanna and Muruganandham and have initiated an investigation. Preliminary police reports suggest that the two might have been electrocuted by a private electric fence while hunting. It is suspected that someone could have later moved their bodies to the forest. The bodies bore injuries probably caused by electric shock.

