GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two youths found dead near Gandharvakottai

Updated - November 02, 2024 06:37 pm IST - PUDUKKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two bodies were found in a forest area near Gandharvakottai in Pudukkottai district on Friday.

The names of the victims were given as A. Rajesh Kanna, 18, and S. Muruganandham, 26, both from Ariyanipatti village near Gandharvakottai. The two reportedly left their homes two days ago, telling their families that they were going hunting. When they did not return, family members and relatives launched a search for them.

Gandharvakottai police recovered the bodies of Rajesh Kanna and Muruganandham and have initiated an investigation. Preliminary police reports suggest that the two might have been electrocuted by a private electric fence while hunting. It is suspected that someone could have later moved their bodies to the forest. The bodies bore injuries probably caused by electric shock.

Published - November 02, 2024 06:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.