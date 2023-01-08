HamberMenu
Two youths drown in sea while taking bath

January 08, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths drowned in sea reportedly while taking bath along the Karaikal shore on Sunday.

According to local sources, they were swept away by strong waves. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel have recovered one body and they are conducting searches to retrieve the body of the second youth. The police department is trying to establish the identity of the deceased.

The youths are said to have entered the sea in the vicinity of a board put up by authorities warning people against bathing in the sea.

