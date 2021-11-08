Two youths drown in pond in Pudukottai district

PUDUKOTTAI

08 November 2021 15:10 IST

Two youths drowned in a pond at Kottaikadu village in Pudukottai district on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as M. Kannan and T. Ashok -- both of Kottaikadu. The two went to the pond, which was filled with water due to the rains, to take a bath when they drowned.

Fire fighters retrieved the bodies which were sent to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital for post mortem exmainations. The Vadakadu Police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

