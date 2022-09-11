Two youth drowned

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 11, 2022 21:35 IST

Two teenaged boys drowned in the Nasuvini river near Adhirampattinam in Thanjavur district on Sunday. Police gave the names of the deceased as Nitish (16) and Vairamani (19). 

Police sources said Nitish who did not know swimming entered the river to take bath in the evening and drowned. Vairamani who went to rescue Nitish also drowned. The bodies were retrieved later and sent to the Government Hospital, Adhirampattinam for post-mortem. The Adhirampattinam police are investigating.  

