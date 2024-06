Two youth who performed stunts on their bikes on Sirumaruthur bridge on Chidambaram National Highway last week were arrested by police.

A. Bharanidharan ,19, D. Devanarasan ,18, and P. Sebastin Daniel, 18, performed ‘wheeling’ on bikes, posing a threat to other road users, and posted a video clip of the stunt on their social media accounts.

Samayapuram police arrested Bharanidharan and Sebastin and seized the bikes that were used for the stunt. Devanasaran is yet to be arrested.