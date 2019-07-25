Two years imprisonment for bus driver

More than six years after a fatal accident was reported involving a milk van and a private bus killing eight, including seven students, the Judicial Magistrate -I Court here on Wednesday convicted and sentenced the bus driver to undergo two years imprisonment.

The fatal accident occurred at Poovarasakudi on the Pudukottai – Aranthangi road in Vallathirakottai police station limit in June 2013. A group of school students had hitched a ride on the milk van to their school when the vehicle and a private bus collided head-on causing the death of seven students and the van driver. Four others were injured.

Bus driver S. Balachandran, who was aged 50 years then, was named as the accused by the Vallathirakottai police which had booked the case also under IPC section 304 -A. The seven students were boys. Police sources said the trial was held and the court delivered the verdict on Wednesday sentencing the bus driver Balachandran to undergo two-year imprisonment.