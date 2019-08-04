Two women on ‘padayatra’ die in accidents

Two on padayatra die in accidents

In separate instances, two women on a ‘padayatra’ to the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple died after being knocked down by vehicles in Viramalai police station limits in Pudukottai district on Saturday night. Police gave the names of the deceased as R. Lakshmi, 45, and M. Nagammal, 65. The fatal accidents occurred near Kodumbalur.

Sources said Lakshmi was knocked down by a two-wheeler while Nagammal was hit by an unknown four-wheeler. Both women died on the way to the hospital. The Viralimalai police have registered separate cases.