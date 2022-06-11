Two women held for murder

Two women of Arungal in Keezhapazhur police limit were arrested on Saturday on the charge of murdering a woman, whose highly decomposed body was found in a well. .

According to sources, acting on passers-by’s information that a stench was emanating from an open well, residents of Arungal went there and found a gunny bag. They informed the police. With the support of locals, the police lifted the bag from the well that had a dead body of woman. It was in a highly decomposed stage and it was subsequently transported to the Government Hospital here for post mortem.

The victim was identified as Vasanthi, 40, of Chettikulam in Perambalur district. She was said to have been murdered by R. Selvi, 45, and P. Mariyayi over a financial dispute about 15 days ago. With the help of a few other women, they tied the body of the victim in a bag and threw it down in a well. Keezhapazhur police arrested Selvi and Mariyayi. Further investigation is on.

In a separate case, a 29-year-old man was murdered at Ukkottai near Jayamkondam near here on Friday. Ajithkumar, the victim, suffered head injuries when he tried to broker a truce between Maruthupandi and Siva, who had a fight between them. Jayamkondam police have registered a murder case against Siva.