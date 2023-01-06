Two women die as van rams stationary lorry from behind

January 06, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Two women died and 15 others were injured after a van in which they were travelling rammed a stationary lorry from behind at Vijayagopalapuram bus stop near Padalur in the district in the wee hours on Friday.

A group of 17 women were travelling in the van from Melur in Madurai district to Tiruvannamalai when the vehicle rammed the stationary lorry from behind at around 12.15 a.m.

Police sources said one of the women identified as G. Jayamathi (50) of Melur died on the spot, while another woman K. Gomathi (40) also of Melur succumbed to injuries at the Government Hospital in Perambalur.

Six women and the van driver were admitted as inpatients at the Perambalur Government Hospital, while nine other women were treated as outpatients. The Padalur Police have registered a case.