Two women die as car overturns

Pudukottai

23 May 2021 19:14 IST

Two women died after the car in which they were travelling met with an accident on the Tiruchi - Pudukottai national highway at Mathur on Sunday. Police identified the victims as A. Arokia Malarvizhi (36) and M. Leena Paul Iniko Mary (38) both from Kadukkakaadu village near Alangudi. The women were travelling in the car along with four others from Kadukkakaadu to Tiruchi to attend a wedding when the accident occurred.

Police sources said Aruldas (40), the husband of Arokia Malarvizhi, who was driving the car noticed a light commercial vehicle coming in the opposite direction in a berserk manner after a rear tyre had got deflated causing wheel detachment.

Aruldas had reportedly tried to avoid the vehicle, but the car swerved and toppled into a wayside waterbody. While Arokia Mary died on the spot, Leena Paul Iniko Mary succumbed to injuries at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Aruldas and three others including two minor girls aged nine years and six years were injured. The Mathur Police are investigating.