Two women arrested for murdering infant

The Valangaiman police have arrested two women residing at Vedambur hamlet in Valangaiman taluk on charges of murdering an infant and burying the corpse at their backyard a few days ago.

According to police, one of the accused, Renuka (33) of Vedambur who had separated from her husband seven years ago was residing with her mother, Revathi (63). She gave birth to a male child at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital (TGMCH) on July 19. It was said that she was in an illicit relationship with a person residing at Vedambur.

She got discharged from the hospital on July 22 and while proceeding to their home from Vedambur bus stop on July 22 night they allegedly put the infant in a cloth bag and killed it by smashing the bag on a culvert.

Subsequently, they buried the corpse in their backyard and resumed normal life. However, neighbours started questioning Renuka about her pregnancy. As she and her mother were unable to give a convincing reply, they informed the Valangaiman police.

After confirming that Renuka had given birth to a male child at the TGMC hospital, a team of police from Valangaiman police station interrogated Renuka and Revathi.

As they confessed to the crime, the corpse of the infant was exhumed in the presence of the Revenue Department officials on July 27 and a postmortem was performed. Later, Renuka and Revathi were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said.