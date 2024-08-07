ADVERTISEMENT

Two women arrested for assault and robbery of person with disability

Published - August 07, 2024 09:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Police arrested two women, Sasikala and Anuradha, for their involvement in the assault and robbery of a differently-abled man, Murugesan, in Shanmuga Nagar in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team led by the Inspector of the All Women Police Station in Jeeyapuram raided Anuradha’s house, recovering stolen items, including Murugesan’s mobile phone, Aadhaar, ration, PAN and disability ID cards, and a gold chain. The police also seized a knife and stick used in the attack.

The incident occurred on August 5, when Sasikala, Murugesan’s wife, and Anuradha, allegedly assaulted him with a stick, stealing his valuables, including Rs. 8,000 in cash. They had attacked Murugesan suspecting his involvement in the detention of notorious rowdy Durai, who died in a police shootout recently.

A case was registered at the Somarasanpettai police station, and following the orders of Superintendent of Police V. Varunkumar, a special team was formed to investigate. The police also recovered Rs. 11,31,280 in cash from the suspects premises.

Both suspects were remanded in judicial custody.

