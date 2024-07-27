Two women appointed as conductors in TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division

Two women have been appointed as bus conductors in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam division, recently. .

On Wednesday, M. Panimalar from Karaikudi and C. Gowrishwari from Pudukottai received their orders under compassionate grounds in Pudukottai region of TNSTC. Ms. Panimalar’s mother was a staff of TNSTC in Karaikudi region, and Ms. Gowrishwari’s father was a bus driver in Aranthangi. Both died while on duty.

“I had three days of work in Pudukkottai depot, and now I will be posted in Aranthangi branch. It is exciting and challenging to work as a conductor,” said Ms. Gowrishwari.

Three months ago, C. Ramya from Karaikudi region of TNSTC was also appointed as conductor on compassionate grounds.

“Women show interest to work as conductors and all three opted for this role. They must meet certain height and weight requirements, among other eligibility criteria, which the three fulfilled,” said a senior official of TNSTC, Kumbakonam division.