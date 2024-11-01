Two-wheeler set on fire in Lalapettai

A two-wheeler was gutted after a group of persons set the vehicle on fire near Sunnambukarapirivu in Lalapettai on Thursday.

According to sources, there was an accident involving Praveen Kumar, 26, of Kodikkal Street and Shanmugapriyan of Pillapalayam. They suffered injuries when the two-wheelers on which they were travelling met with an accident. Both of them were taken to a hospital. The friends and relatives of Shanmugapriyan, who came to know that he was admitted in hospital after being hit by the motorcycle of Praveen Kumar, rushed to the spot and set fire to his damaged vehicle. It was gutted. Enmity between Praveen Kumar and Shanmugapriyan was also said to be the reason behind this.

The Lalapettai police have registered a case and are investigating.