GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-wheeler set on fire in Lalapettai

Published - November 01, 2024 08:34 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A two-wheeler was gutted after a group of persons set the vehicle on fire near Sunnambukarapirivu in Lalapettai on Thursday.

According to sources, there was an accident involving Praveen Kumar, 26, of Kodikkal Street and Shanmugapriyan of Pillapalayam. They suffered injuries when the two-wheelers on which they were travelling met with an accident. Both of them were taken to a hospital. The friends and relatives of Shanmugapriyan, who came to know that he was admitted in hospital after being hit by the motorcycle of Praveen Kumar, rushed to the spot and set fire to his damaged vehicle. It was gutted. Enmity between Praveen Kumar and Shanmugapriyan was also said to be the reason behind this.

The Lalapettai police have registered a case and are investigating.

Published - November 01, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.