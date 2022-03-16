Tiruchirapalli

Two-wheeler rider killed

R. Venkatesan, 36, of Venpalur near Veppanthattai in Perambalur district was killed in a road accident at Thirumazhapadi near Thirumanur on Tuesday night.

The two-wheeler in which he was riding skidded off the road while negotiating a heap of paddy seeds on the main road. He was said to have sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.. Thirumanur police have registered a case and are investigating. .


