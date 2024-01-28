GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-wheeler rider injured as portion of cloth from flex banner falls on him

January 28, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

A two-wheeler rider was injured when a portion of cloth in a flex banner tore apparently due to strong wind and fell on his face at Poyyundarkudikaadu diversion road in Orathanadu taluk in Thanjavur district on Sunday.

The police gave the name of the injured person as Kapil Dev, 43, of Pulavankadu village in Thanjavur district.  The flex banners and party flags were installed in different places in Thanjavur district by the AIADMK cadre in connection with the visit of their party general secretary and the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami to the district on Sunday to participate in various events. 

The police said Mr. Dev, who recently returned to his village from abroad, was riding a motorcycle when the cloth from the flex banner fell on him. He lost control of the motorcycle and fell down. He was taken to a private hospital. 

