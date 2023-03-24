Two-wheeler rider dies in an accident near Tiruchi

March 24, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A two-wheeler rider died on the spot in a road accident on the Tiruchi - Salem National Highway near Thottiyam in the district in the late hours of Thursday.

According to the police, the accident happened around 9 p.m. on Tiruchi - Salem National Highway at Srinivasanallur near Thottiyam when S. Paramasivam, 47, a local, was commuting on his two-wheeler, along with his wife P. Muthulaxmi, 42. A speeding lorry lost control of the vehicle and rammed the two-wheeler.

Paramasivam died on the spot. The Thottiyam police recovered the body and sent it to Government Hospital at Musiri for postmortem. The police registered a case against the lorry driver V. Thangaraj, 58, from Namakkal district, for driving in a rash and negligent manner.