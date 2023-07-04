Two-way traffic to be allowed on Junction ROB arms from today

July 04, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The city police have announced that two-way traffic will be allowed on three of the five arms of the recently opened road over bridge (ROB) near the railway junction in Tiruchi from Wednesday.

The move comes in the wake of the recent inspection conducted by Commissioner of Police M. Sathiya Priya to study the feasibility of allowing two-way traffic on the ROB. However, only two-wheelers, light motor vehicles and passenger buses will be allowed on the ROB. Lorries and other heavy vehicles will not be allowed.

Although the ROB, with five arms, was opened to traffic by May-end, the city police allowed only one-way traffic on the different arms of the bridge, apparently to prevent accidents. Vehicles were not allowed to go over the bridge from Central Bus Stand and Dindigul Highway and downward towards Crawford on the arm leading to Madurai highway. Vehicles can go up the bridge only from Mannarpuram side of the Chennai arm and the Crawford side. Vehicles on all other sides have to go beneath the ROB. The restrictions had left the bridge largely underutilised, triggering calls from road users and civic activists to bring the ROB to full use.

It was also pointed out that two-way traffic would have to be allowed on the multi-level ROB when the project reaches the next stage, when the existing narrow bridge across the railway lines will be demolished to facilitate the construction of a new one in its place.

Following this, the police and Highways officials had been creating temporary road medians, including steel barricades and plastic bollards, on the different arms to the bridge to regulate and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

A press release from the city police on Tuesday said two-way traffic would be allowed on the Mannarpuram, Dindigul Road and Central Bus Stand arms of the ROB from Wednesday. Only downward traffic would be allowed on the Railway Junction arm as per the design. However, no downward traffic would be allowed on the Madurai Road arm towards Crawford. Vehicles from the Central Bus Stand and the Dindigul Road would not be allowed to take a right turn downward towards Crawford.

Steel barricades, plastic bollards, LED blinkers and awareness scrolling display boards have been installed to facilitate smooth traffic movement on the ROB. Police booths will function at four places on the ROB and police personnel would be deployed on shift basis to regulate the traffic.

Motorists were advised to stick to the speed restriction of 30 kmph and drive with caution. Six surveillance cameras have been installed on the ROB and those indulging in traffic violations would be booked, the release said.