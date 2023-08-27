Two washed away in Kollidam 

August 27, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two youths were washed away in Kollidam river at Thanneer Pandhal in Tiruchi district on Sunday.

Police sources said four youths working in a private company at Thuvakudi went to take bath at Kollidam river in Thaneer Pandhal under the jurisdiction of Lalgudi police station. When two of them ventured deep into the river, they were washed away in the stream.

Based on an alert, a team of Fire and Rescue Services Personnel rushed to the spot and conducted searches. The body of P. Tamil Selvan, 29, a native of Cuddalore district, was recovered. The whereabouts of A. John Bosco, 28, from Virudhunagar district, was not known and a search is on.

